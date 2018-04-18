H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/18/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/18/18)

Softball 

LaBrae 3 Ursuline 5

Salem 2 Beaver Local 0 

Badger 7 Windham 17

Lakeview 7 Hubbard 6 Game #1

Lakeview 3 Hubbard 1 Game #2

South Range 7 Mooney 4

Campbell 2 Girard 18

Baseball

Columbiana 6 Western Reserve 7

Campbell 1 Girard 8

Crestview 6 Cameron W.Va 7

Lakeview 14 Hubbard 9 Game #1

Lakeview 1 Hubbard 5 Game #2 

Akron SVSM 10 Mooney 3

Ursuline 2 South Range 5

Liberty 6 Newton Falls 0 
 

