Lordstown residents continue fight against distribution center

People living in Lordstown are continuing to fight the location of a proposed HomeGoods distribution center.

In a meeting Wednesday night that was invitation only and organized by a group of concerned Lordstown residents, the group says the center is good for the village, but is simply in the wrong location. They don't want it built on properties that are zoned residential.

"I paid a higher value for my property because it was zoned because I felt that I was protected," said resident Gary Kohut. "Now we're kind of sending a message to the people of this area that the zoning doesn't mean a whole lot, if they want to change it, they can change it."

Mayor Arno Hill, who has been a proponent of the distribution center at the proposed location, was also at the meeting.

"They made some good points tonight, do I totally agree with what was said totally, no, I am waiting to hear how it goes," said Hill.

TJX will make a formal presentation to the Lordstown planning commission Wednesday, April 25th at 6:30 p.m. The company will need the zoning changes for the multiple pieces of land if the project is to move forward as proposed.