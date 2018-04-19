The Latest: Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The Latest: Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial

Posted: Updated:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.

Cosby's lawyers argued on Thursday that prosecutors were out of line for implying they were wrong to help star defense witness Marguerite Jackson write a statement outlining how she says Cosby's chief accuser mused about framing a celebrity.

Prosecutor Stewart Ryan irked Cosby's lawyers during Jackson's cross-examination by repeatedly saying they "created" her affidavit.

The judge says there is "simply no grounds for a mistrial" and that Cosby's lawyers are raising the issue too late.

Judge Steven O'Neill is also slamming the comedian's lawyers for dragging out the trial by having just one witness ready to testify Thursday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He says it was consensual.

8:35 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the ninth day of his sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old comedian arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Thursday morning where the jury is expected to hear from a pair of drug experts.

The prosecution's expert, Dr. Timothy Rohrig, testified at Cosby's last trial that wooziness and other effects chief accuser Andrea Constand described could have been caused by quaaludes or over-the-counter Benadryl.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

12:40 a.m.

Bill Cosby's lawyers have turned to their star witness in the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

Temple University academic adviser Marguerite Jackson testified on Wednesday that chief accuser Andrea Constand spoke about fabricating sexual assault allegations against a high-profile person so she could "get that money" from a lawsuit.

Jackson took the witness stand the same day jurors heard Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex.

The jury is expected to hear from a pair of drug experts on Thursday.

The prosecution's expert, Dr. Timothy Rohrig, testified at Cosby's last trial that wooziness and other effects Constand described could have been caused by quaaludes or over-the-counter Benadryl.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.



