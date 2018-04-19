Drying Out, Warming Up!

We expect an increase in sunshine on Friday but temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of the year. Average highs are closer to 60!

The weekend looks like a quiet one weather-wise. Sunshine will mix with some high clouds on Saturday and plenty of sunshine is on the way Sunday. Temperatures will finally be close to average by Sunday afternoon. The warming trend will continue right into Monday.

The middle of next week has the potential to be unsettled with a few chances for rain showers. Although May will not arrive for another week and a half, early signs point toward a nicer month overall with a chance for warmer-than-average temperatures.