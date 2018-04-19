Florida Georgia Line to play second 'Y Live' at Stambaugh - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Florida Georgia Line to play second 'Y Live' at Stambaugh

Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Concert organizers are hoping for a triumphant return for the second "Y Live" concert. Following up last year's strong showing, JAC Live has announced that Florida Georgia Line will headline this year's outdoor concert. 

"Y Live", an outdoor concert held at Stambaugh Stadium on Youngstown State University's campus, attracted more than 17,000 fans last year. 

Now organizers are hoping things will be even bigger and better.  

"Last year's Y Live was an incredible amount of hard work and we were thrilled with the result of the success!" Eric Ryan, JAC Live CEO said. "It was a no-brainer to produce another stadium event after the unbelievable response we received from the community. We hope to continue to elevate Youngstown's music scene for many years to come." expressed Ryan.

Florida Georgia Line, well-known country music singers, has sold more than 30 million tracks and more than 4.2 million albums. Joining FGL on the stage will be Morgan Wallen and Chris Higbee. 

The concert series is presented by JAC Live and the Muransky Companies, as well as Southwoods Health, Huntington Bank, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, The DeBartolo Corporation, Youngstown State University, and Phantom Fireworks.

The choice to bring a concert to Stambaugh Stadium was a dream for JAC's Eric Ryan. He told 21 News last year that the stadium holds more than four times as many people as the Covelli Centre, making it the ideal option for an outdoor concert. 

And this year, Downtown has even more to offer. 

According to a release, new restaurants and amenities mean "Y Live provides the opportunity for our community to experience the city we call home to the fullest while celebrating bold new music." 

Y Live will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 7:00 pm. Florida Georgia Line will take the field to perform an electrified set of back to back chart-topping hits from fan-favorite albums "Dig Your Roots" and "Anything Goes".

Tickets go on sale May 4th starting at 10 a.m. and can be purchased for $125.00, $99.00, $85.00, $75.00, $59.00, and $45.00. Pre-sale begins May 2nd. 

Tickets can be purchased here.

JAC Live says they will be releasing details about tailgating and parking in the coming weeks. 

Last year, YSU moved student parking for the concert series. There's no word yet on whether YSU will plan something similar for the Florida Georgia Line concert. 
 

