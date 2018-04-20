Breakfast at Tiffany's: Springtime Chicken Salad

Springtime Chicken Salad

4 Grilled Chicken Breasts

(Season with salt, pepper & garlic, grill and shred)

6 Large Strawberries

( diced small)

12 Large Green Grapes

(slice in half)

One Tablespoon Red Onion

(diced small)

Two Tablespoons Carrot

(shredded small)

Two Tablespoons Fresh Lemon

(zested & squeeze 1/2 fresh lemon

into the mixture )

Two Tablespoons Fresh Parsley

(chopped)

Marzetti Slaw Dressing … Trust Me!

( one to two cups, depending on what you prefer, I prefer just over one cup)

In a large mixing bowl, place all of the prepared ingredients and mix well. Serve on a croissant, crackers or in a wrap. This Springtime Chicken Salad is full of bright colors and has a sweet, tangy flavor.