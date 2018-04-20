Sunshine, Warming Trend Through Monday

Much of April has been cool and unsettled but the next few days will be an exception. The weekend will be a dry one with temperatures slowly warming to near the seasonal average. Some high clouds will dim the sun on Saturday but we expect a bright, sunny day Sunday. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak before twilight Sunday morning.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine once again. A rare warmer-than-average day is in store.

The rest of the week is likely to be cloudier and cooler with a few chance for wet weather. But no snow!