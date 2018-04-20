Sunshine, Warming Trend Through Monday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sunshine, Warming Trend Through Monday

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Much of April has been cool and unsettled but the next few days will be an exception. The weekend will be a dry one with temperatures slowly warming to near the seasonal average. Some high clouds will dim the sun on Saturday but we expect a bright, sunny day Sunday. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak before twilight Sunday morning. 

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine once again. A rare warmer-than-average day is in store. 

The rest of the week is likely to be cloudier and cooler with a few chance for wet weather. But no snow! 

