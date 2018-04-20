H.S. baseball, softball and tennis scores (4/20/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball, softball and tennis scores (4/20/18)

Baseball 

Western Reserve 0 Springfield 1 

Massillon 8 Ursuline 0 

McDonald 7 Sebring 1 

Harding 3 Lakeview 8 

Newton Falls 2 Champion 15

Columbiana 1 Hubbard 11

Howland 8 Poland 9 

Niles 6 Edgewood 0

Canfield 7 Fitch 1

Softball 

Harding 4 Fitch 10 

Brookfield 9 Crestview 8 

Howland 14 Ursuline 11 


Boys' Tennis 
Ursuline 5 CVCA 0 

Poland 3 Howland 2 

