Sunshine will dominate on Sunday!

Spring is finally feeling like spring instead of a reprise of February! The mild temperatures and sunshine will continue going into Sunday with highs in the low 60's.

Monday will be even warmer with above average temperatures reaching the upper 60's! A great day to get out and go for a hike or do some yard work!

By Tuesday the sun will take a break and clouds will move into the area. By the evening, the chance for rain will return to the Valley and cooler air will move in as well. Showers will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday, and the remainder of the week will feature temperatures only making it into the 50's.