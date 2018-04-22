Enjoy the sunshine!..rain is soon to follow...

The sunny spring weather and above average temperatures will continue for the start of the work! Monday will start off chilly, but by the afternoon temperatures will make it into the near 70°! Sunshine will dominate through the day, and clouds will increase in the evening

By Tuesday, temperatures will be much cooler, only reaching the mid 50's. Showers will be likely throughout the day on Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

The sun will peek through a bit by Thursday and the week will end with a rebound of temperatures in the low 60's.

Isolated showers will be possible through the weekend.