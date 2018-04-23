ALDI announces spinach recall

Canned spinach sold in ALDI stores in Ohio and fifteen other states is being recalled due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The Food and Drug Administration says that McCall Farms is recalling a limited amount of cases of Happy Harvest Spinach in 13.5-ounce cans.

The company says the recall is a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of peanuts resulting from product mislabeling.

The product may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a peanut allergy.

The FDA says no illnesses related to this product have been reported

ALDI, the only retailer selling the spinach, says the product has been removed from its stores.

The product was packaged in 13.5 oz cans with the lot code of A23IX. The best-by date is January 2021. The UPC code is 041498131289.

The spinach was available for purchase in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The product was also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta and Chicago areas through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

No other ALDI or McCall Farms products are affected by this recall.

Anyone with the recalled spinach is being told to throw it out or return it to the local ALDI store for a refund.

Customers who have questions may contact McCall Farms consumer services at customerservice@mccallfarms.com or 1-800-277-2012.