H.S. baseball, softball, tennis and lacrosse scores (4/21/18)

Baseball 

Mineral Ridge 7 McDonald 5 

Sebring 5 Lowellville 15

Akron Hoban 0 Mooney 4 

Jackson Milton 15 Waterloo 3
 
Newton Falls 5 Girard 9  Game 1 

Newton Falls 1 Girard 11 Game 2 

Western Reserve 2 Springfield 3

St. Edward's 5 Fitch 1 

St. Edwards 7 Ursuline 1 

Lisbon 0 Toronto 10 

East Palestine 1 Lisbon 5  | Game #1 

East Palestine 6 Lisbon 7 | Game #2 

Softball

Newton Falls 3 Girard 1 

West Branch 18 Howland 1 

Ursuline 14 Hubbard 0 

Mineral Ridge 1 McDonald 6 

Western Reserve 1 Springfield 3

Fitch 0  Holy Name 4 

Fitch 2 Revere 5 

Boys Tennis 
Ursuline 5 Canton Central Catholic 0 

Boys Lacrosse 

Southeast 9 Boardman 10 

