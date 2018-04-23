Kool & the Gang to play Stambaugh Auditorium

Tickets go on sale later this week for funk and R&B legend, Kool & the Gang, who will perform in Youngstown this summer.

The funk and R&B legends will take to the stage at Stambaugh Auditorium on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 8 p.m.

All tickets are reserved seating and will go on sale Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Kool & the Gang have influenced the music of three generations with songs like Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame.

They’ve earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.

Kool & the Gang has performed continuously for the past 43 years, longer than any R&B group in history.

For tickets, call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium in person.

The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9am-6pm. Stambaugh Auditorium is located at 1000 Fifth Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44504.