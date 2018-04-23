H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/22/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/22/18)

Baseball 

Lakewood St. Edward's 0 Cardinal Mooney 7 


Softball 

Wickliffe 0 Fitch 6 

Poland 13 Hubbard 1 

Ursuline 11 Garrettsville Garfield 8

