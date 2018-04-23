Study: East Liverpool, Youngstown among most affordable places t - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Study: East Liverpool, Youngstown among most affordable places to live in Ohio

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect

A new study ranks two Valley communities among the most affordable places to live in the Buckeye State.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, released it's fourth annual study on affordable living. 

According to Smart Asset, communities are ranked on an Affordability Index weighing property taxes, homeowners' insurance fees and mortgage payments relative to income. 

In the state of Ohio, the study says that Delhi Hills, in southwest Ohio, ranks highest for affordability. The median income in Delhi Hills is approximately $90,000 a year. 

Not far down the list comes Columbiana County's East Liverpool- which ranks third among most affordable cities. In stark contrast to Delhi Hills, East Liverpool's median income is listed as $30,000. 

The city of Youngstown also made the list, coming in at seventh most affordable in the state, with a median income of $24,000. 

Smart Asset says they took a "holistic approach" to determining affordability, using indicators like closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage rates. 

"Specifically, we found the total cost over five years of these four expenses—closing costs, taxes, insurance and mortgage payments—for the average home in every county in the U.S., and every city with a population greater than 5,000. We then took that five-year cost as a proportion of median household income in each county and city to determine affordability."

Both Youngstown and East Liverpool rank in the top 100 most affordable communities in the nation, 100th, and 65th respectively. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms