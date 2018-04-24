Ice pops recalled over contamination concern

A company has recalled 3,000 cases of potentially contaminated frozen treats sold in Ohio and 14 other states.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Ziegenfelder Company of Wheeling, WV is recalling some of its products sold under the names of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar-Free Twin Pops because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses or incidents involving the product have been reported.

Th recall was issued after a state inspection of the company's Denver production facility found Listeria monocytogenes in environmental samples collected by the inspector.

The Ziegenfelder Company has ceased the production and distribution at the plant as the investigation continues.

The ice pops were distributed to retail grocers and distributors in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The products were delivered during a 15-day period from April 5 through April 19, 2018.

The frozen products were sold 12 to a package under the brand names Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar-Free Twin Pops.

The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B.

The Sugar-Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B.

People who have purchased the affected ice pops are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.