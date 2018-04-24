H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/23/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/23/18)

Posted: Updated:

Softball 

Mooney 13 St. Joes Academy 2

Lakeview 3 Jefferson 5

Crestview 0 South Range 10

Windham 11 Lordstown 4

LaBrae 2 Girard 1

Canfield 10 Harding 0

Howland 1 Fitch 3

Salem 0 Carrollton 5

Mineral Ridge 5 Western Reserve 1

Baseball

Champion 7 Liberty 0

Mineral Ridge 4 Western Reserve 3

Crestview 1 South Range 4

LaBrae 0 Girard 4

Canfield 4 Harding 2

Leetonia 6 Lisbon 17

Howland 2 Fitch 5

Springfield 12 Jackson Milton 1

Niles 6 Hubbard 4

Edgewood 2 Struthers 5

Lowellville 11 McDonald 1

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms