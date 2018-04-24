Girl's trio makes Pennsylvania all-state hoop teams

High school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday, May 15, 2018.More >>
High school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday, May 15, 2018.More >>
Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in five runs, and the injury-plagued Detroit Tigers beat Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Monday night.More >>
Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in five runs, and the injury-plagued Detroit Tigers beat Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Monday night.More >>
Browns coach Hue Jackson is keeping his promise to jump into Lake Erie.More >>
Browns coach Hue Jackson is keeping his promise to jump into Lake Erie.More >>
Tournament Baseball Fitch 2 Massillon 7 Tournament Softball Waterloo 4 South Range 3 Springfield 9 Girard 4More >>
Tournament Baseball Fitch 2 Massillon 7 Tournament Softball Waterloo 4 South Range 3 Springfield 9 Girard 4More >>
George Hill has gone from point guard to point grad in the NBA playoffs.More >>
George Hill has gone from point guard to point grad in the NBA playoffs.More >>