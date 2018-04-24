Girl's trio makes Pennsylvania all-state hoop teams - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girl's trio makes Pennsylvania all-state hoop teams

HARRISBURG, Pa. -

Three Mercer County basketball players were named to the all-state teams today.

In Class 2A, Delany Dogan of West Middlesex was a second pick and teammate Makennah White was a third team selection.

In Class 1A, Kennedy Catholic's Malia Magestro made the second team. 

