Inmate admits possessing child porn inside federal prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Another federal prison inmate serving a sentence for trafficking in child pornography has admitted possessing child sex abuse images and videos inside the prison.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Brian McKay pleaded guilty Tuesday. The 47-year-old Brookhaven, Pa. man faces at least 10 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 6.

Prosecutors say McKay was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Three other inmates have pleaded guilty to possessing child porn and are awaiting sentencing, while charges are pending against four others.

McKay admitted having memory card that contained about 593 images and 645 videos of children being sexually abused, including sadistic and masochistic sexual conduct involving infants and toddlers.

