Cedar Point ready to debut newest 'hyper-hybrid' coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio -

Members of the news media got a chance to preview what Cedar Point calls the worlds first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster.

Steel Vengeance opens to the general public when the park opens for the season on Saturday, May 5, but 21 News reporter and coaster enthusiast Matt Stone got a chance to take a ride on Wednesday.

After climbing 205 feet riders stare straight down a 90-degree initial drop and a 200-foot dive to the ground.

Several hills follow, including the what Cedar Point says is the world’s fastest airtime hill ever created on a hybrid roller coaster, and a 116-foot-tall outer-banked hill placing riders on an outward tilt while moving forward.

Steel Vengeance also features a “Twisted Snake Dive,” snaking the train through a half-barrel roll, holding it upside-down for a brief moment and then twisting it back into the direction of travel, not completing a full roll.

More hills, twists, dives and overbanked turns follow in the 2-minute, 30-second journey.

The hybrid construction of smooth steel track is set atop a wooden structure, but reaches a height of over 200 feet – the defining feature of a “hyper-coaster.”

Cedar Point officials say Steel Vengeance breaks 10 world records, including tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster.

Prior to the park’s opening day on Saturday, May 5, guests have several opportunities to ride Steel Vengeance:

Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit

This fundraiser for the LeBron James Family Foundation gives guests the opportunity to ride Steel Vengeance on the evening of Friday, April 27. Tickets are $50 per person with all proceeds going to the LeBron James Family Foundation. A limited number of tickets will be sold for this event at cedarpoint.com/events.

Season Passholder FrontierTown Hoedown

During this event, exclusively for all 2018 Season and Platinum Passholders, Steel Vengeance will be open for three nights, April 30, May 1 and 2. Additional rides will be available in FrontierTown, along with food sampling, entertainment and more. This event is free to attend, but tickets are limited and must be claimed at cedarpoint.com/events.

Cedar Point and Steel Vengeance will open to the public during Steel Vengeance World Premiere Weekend, May 5 & 6.

For information on any of these special events and a complete park operating schedule, guests can log onto cedarpoint.com.

