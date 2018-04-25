Troopers seize 14 pounds of pot on I-80

A Pennsylvania man faces charges after State Troopers say they found fourteen pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says a Ford Fusion was pulled over in Wood County last week for a lane violation.

According to troopers. a drug-sniffing canine led them to a duffle bag filled with $65,000 worth of marijuana.

The driver, Rolando G. Redway, 42, of Upper Darby, Pa., was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

Redway was taken to the Wood County Jail.