Nicer Weather For The End Of Work Week

After a couple of gloomy days, better weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday. We expect sunshine to break out on Thursday and that will allow temperatures to approach 60 degrees by the end of the afternoon. Friday will be a few degrees warmer. There is a small chance for a shower toward the end of the day Friday.

Unfortunately the improvement will not continue into the weekend. A chilly day in on the way Saturday with a chance for showers. The highest chance for wet weather will be in the morning hours. Sunday will be sunnier but still rather cool fort late April.

Gorgeous weather is still in the forecast for much of next week. Highs should be near 80 by Wednesday.