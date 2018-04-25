Hollywood Gaming, Austintown Park to host summer concert series - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hollywood Gaming, Austintown Park to host summer concert series

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Hollywood Gaming is giving Mahoning Valley residents a chance to rock out at Austintown Park this summer.

The Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced their schedule for a first of its kind summer concert series in the township. 

These concerts will be held on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting in Austintown Township Park at 600 Kirk Road.  

Admission is free and open to the public.

With several different genres, from country to rock and roll, represented by the local and regional bands, the line-up suggests that there's something for everyone to enjoy. 

The schedule of bands are listed below: 

  • June 5 Sunshine Riders - 70's Music & Original Songs
  • June 12 Train Wreck- Modern Country
  • June 19 Frank Gallo- Italian Conte Music
  • June 26 Border Ride- Bluegrass
  •  July 3 Canfield Community Concert Band
  •  July 10 The Wrangler Band- Modern Country & Classic Rock
  •  July 17 Sound Bite- Classic Rock Band
  •  July 24 Youngstown Area Comm. Concert Band
  •  July 31 Blue Siren - Classic Rock & Modern Country
  • August 7 The Vegas Band- Top 40
  • August 14 Jim Frank Combo -. Big Band, Polka and Waltzes
  • (Continuing Healthcare Solutions Senior Art Exhibit)
  • August 21 Leanne Binder- Classic Rock, Rhythm & Blues
     

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms