Hollywood Gaming, Austintown Park to host summer concert series

Hollywood Gaming is giving Mahoning Valley residents a chance to rock out at Austintown Park this summer.

The Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced their schedule for a first of its kind summer concert series in the township.

These concerts will be held on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting in Austintown Township Park at 600 Kirk Road.

Admission is free and open to the public.

With several different genres, from country to rock and roll, represented by the local and regional bands, the line-up suggests that there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The schedule of bands are listed below: