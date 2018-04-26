H.S. softball and baseball scores (4/26/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Softball 

McDonald 2 LaBrae 8

East 6 Niles 16

Girard 10 Hubbard 0

South Range 1 Jefferson 3

Warren JFK 0 Ursuline 16

Brookfield 0 Champion 10


Baseball

Leetonia 0 Lisbon 19

Harding 10 Mineral Ridge 0

South Range 11 LaBrae 12

Lakeview 4 Jefferson 1

Ursuline 8 Poland 5

Lowellville 3 East Palestine 11

Lakeside 6 Niles 1

