Authorities say Ohio prison inmate found strangled in cell

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a 40-year-old man serving a sentence for domestic violence was apparently strangled in his Ohio prison cell less than a month before he was set to be released.

Authorities say Kevin Nill was found dead Monday at Lebanon Correctional Institution. State patrol records say the inmate was found unresponsive with a garrote around his neck and the death is being treated as a homicide.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Nill's injuries were consistent with strangulation and not hanging.

Nill was serving an 18-month sentence for a domestic violence conviction. Nill was scheduled to be released May 24.

Prison officials confirmed Nill's death, but would not comment further.

