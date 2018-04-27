GNC to close 200 stores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

GNC to close 200 stores

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Nutritional supplement retail chain GNC says it plans to close 200 stores this year.

The company announced on Thursday that the closings are planned as part of what it calls an “ongoing optimization” effort.

The locations that GNC will close have not yet been announced by the company which operates stores in Austintown, Niles, Hermitage, Cortland, New Castle, and two stores in Boardman.

GNC currently has 3,385 corporate stores in the U.S. and Canada, 1,083 domestic franchise locations, 2,428 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations and 2,009 international locations.

Owner GNC Holdings reported that first quarter revenues of nearly $608 million dropped from $655 million in the comparable three months from a year ago.

GNC blamed the decrease due to the sale of Lucky Vitamin which resulted in a $22.7 million reduction to revenue, and the termination of the U.S. Gold Card Member Pricing program in the prior year quarter, which resulted in a $23.0 million decrease in revenue.

Revenues in the U.S. and Canada segment decreased $24.2 million, or 4.5%, to $512.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $536.6 million in the quarter from the prior year.

