Where to go on Saturday's Drug Take-Back Day

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Several agencies around the Valley are participating in today's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, allowing residents to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Drug Take-Back Days are aimed at reducing the amount of expired or unused prescription drugs for illegal use or prescription drug abuse.

Unused medication that is not properly disposed of can create the risk of unintentional overdose or illegal abuse, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ohio EPA says flushing medication in the toilet can contribute to water contamination. The best way to dispose of unused medication is to take them to a collection event or a permanent pharmaceutical drop-off.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration, the event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, unless noted.

Locations in the Valley are:

MAHONING COUNTY

  • BOARDMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT, BOARDMAN MUNICIPAL BLDG. 8200 MARKET STREET
  • BEAVER POLICE DEPARTMENT, BEAVER POLICE DEPT / SAFETY BUILDING, 601 W SOUTH RANGE ROAD 
  • AUSTINTOWN POLICE, AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP POLICE DISTRICT OUTDOOR DRIVE-THRU COLLECTION, 92 OHLTOWN ROAD 
  • CANFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, 104 LISBON STREET  
  • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY, YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY POLICE, ONE UNIVERSITY PLAZA   
  • NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT, NEW MIDDLETOWN MUNICIPAL BUILDING,10711 MAIN STREET    
  • MILTON TOWNSHIP POLICE DISTRICT, MILTON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, 5992 MILTON AVENUE   

TRUMBULL COUNTY

  • CORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT, 400 N. HIGH STREET  
  • BAZETTA POLICE DEPARTMENT, 2671 MCCLEARY JACOBY ROAD   
  • HUBBARD CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT,  233 SCHOOL STREET   
  • LIBERTY TOWNSHIP POLICE, LIBERTY TOWNSHIP GOVERNMENT BUILDING, 1315 CHURCHILL-HUBBARD ROAD
  • NEWTON FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT,19 N CANAL STREET

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

  • COLUMBIANA COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE, SALEM REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, 1995 E. STATE STREET  
  • COLUMBIANA COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE. EAST LIVERPOOL CITY HOSPITAL,  425 W. 5TH   

MERCER COUNTY

  • JAMESTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT, JAMESTOWN PHARMACY, 121 LIBERTY STREET
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE, PSP-TROOP D, MERCER BARRACKS, 826 FRANKLIN ROAD  

For other drug drop-off locations follow this link

