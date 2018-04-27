MeToo leaders: Cosby's conviction will bolster the movement

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Women campaigning against sexual assault and harassment are hailing Bill Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home as validation of the #MeToo movement.

Washington, D.C., attorney Debra Katz specializes in sexual-harassment law and says Cosby's conviction "will encourage other women" to come forward.

Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand says Cosby knocked her out with pills and then sexually assaulted her while she was immobilized. Cosby claims the encounter was consensual but was convicted Thursday and could face years in prison.

This was Cosby's second trial. The first ended with a hung jury 10 months ago, before #MeToo became a global movement.

In the time since Cosby's first trial, sexual-misconduct allegations have toppled countless influential men in entertainment, politics, the media and other sectors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.