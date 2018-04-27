Jackson Milton pitcher in OHSAA record book - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jackson Milton pitcher in OHSAA record book

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio -

Jackson Milton pitcher Sebastian Lay is in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for 25 and 2/3 innings pitched of scoreless baseball.  

The current streak started April 5th and along the way, he's picked up wins over Sebring, McDonald (twice) and Mineral Ridge.

According to OHSAA records, he's tied Adam Schaly of Ashland High School who's 24th on the list.  

The current record holder is Derek Moore of Wheelersburg, who pitched  71 and 2/3 scoreless innings in 2012.

