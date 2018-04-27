A Cool Weekend But Sensational Weather Not Far Away

The final weekend of April will be a chilly one but at least the weekend will not be a washout. Some light rain will dampen the Valley for a time Saturday morning but the afternoon should not feature much more than isolated sprinkles. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees colder than Friday's readings.

Sunday looks like a much more pleasant day although afternoon temperatures will still be around 15 degrees below average.

The weather will turn around in a hurry early in the new work week. Plentiful sunshine will make for a rapid warm up both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week although there is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.