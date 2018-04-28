CDC: 98 sickened by E. coli outbreak in 22 states

Fourteen more people and three more states have been linked to an E. coli outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control says has sickened nearly 100 people, including three women from here in Mahoning County.

The CDC on Friday posted an update on its investigation into the outbreak that has been linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona region.

Illnesses have now been reported in Mississippi, Tennesse\e, and Wisconsin and 19 other states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The three cases reported in Mahoning County in late March include two 24-year-old women and one 18-year-old woman. Two of the women needed temporary hospitalization.

As of April 26, 2018, 98 people have been infected with the strain of E. coli. The most recent illness started on April 20, 2018.

Forty-six people have been hospitalized, including 10 people who have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses that occurred in the last two to three weeks might not yet be reported because of the time between when a person becomes ill with E. coli and when the illness is reported to CDC.

CDC Advice to Consumers:

Do not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region. Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, do not eat or buy romaine lettuce if you do not know where it was grown. This advice includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, baby romaine, organic romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce in a salad mix is romaine, do not eat it.

CDC Advice to Restaurants and Retailers: