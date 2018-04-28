H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/27/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/27/18)

Softball 

South Range 7 Girard 6

Ursuline 5 Richmond Edison 4

Jackson Milton 0 East Palestine 11

Campbell 1 LaBrae 16

Struthers 2 Jefferson 14

Edgewood 6 Hubbard 8

Howland 14 Woodridge 1

Boardman 2 Poland 16

Fitch 12 Harding 4


Baseball

Fitch 8 Canfield 1

Canton Glen Oak 13 Ursuline 6

McDonald 0 Western Reserve 7

Beaver Local 9 Lisbon 4

Jackson Milton 4 Springfield 6

Edgewood 1 Hubbard 5

