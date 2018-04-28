YSU softball beats Green Bay, 2-1

Freshman Milena Lacatena posted a two-out, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1 and scored the game-winning run on an error to lift the Youngstown State softball team to a 2-1 win over Green Bay on Friday afternoon.

Down to their final out, freshman Nikki Saibene double off the left-field fence to keep the inning alive and scored when Lacatena singled to center field and advanced to second on a throwing error. Yazmine Romero reached on a error and moved Lacatena to third, who scored the game-winning run on another fielding error off the bat of Maddi Lusk.

Youngstown State has won eight straight and improves to 23-20 overall and 13-6 in the Horizon League. Green Bay falls to 9-32 overall and 6-11 in the league.

Freshman Elle Buffenbarger tossed a complete-game six hitter with six strikeouts. The lone run she allowed a lead-off home run to Chyanne Onstab.

The Penguins and Phoenix conclude the series with a doubleheader, Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University