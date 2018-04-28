YSU baseball loses to Wright State, 7-2

The Youngstown State baseball team dropped a 7-2 decision to Wright State at Eastwood Field on Friday night. The Raiders scored all seven of their runs on four home runs in the opener of a three-game series.

The game was extended by a 39-minute weather delay which began in the middle of the third inning due to rain and strong winds passing through the area. The Penguins scored the first two runs of the game before the Raiders scored the final seven with their four long balls.

Greg Dunham struck out six batters and allowed just six hits over seven innings of work, however four of those hits were home runs. The Raiders scored six runs off the Penguins' starter, who suffered his sixth loss of the season.

In the bottom of the third inning, Lucas Nasonti hit a leadoff single, Trey Bridis walked and Austin Trace singled through the right side to load the bases with one out. Blaze Glenn then drew a walk to bring in Nasonti for the first run of the contest. Drew Dickerson followed with a sacrifice fly to deep right center field which allowed Bridis to score and put the Penguins in front 2-0.

Wright State answered with one out in the top of the fourth inning as Peyton Burdick and Gabe Snyder hit back-to-back solo home runs to tie the game at 2-2.

Zach Weatherford doubled down the left field line to leadoff the top of the fifth for the Raiders and Seth Gray followed with a two-run homer to right field to give WSU a 4-2 lead.

Matt Morrow led off the top of the eighth inning with a double down the left field line and JD Orr walked as Dunham departed for YSU. On the very next pitch, Burdick hit a three-run home run to left field to increase the Wright State lead to 7-2.

Nasonti and Trace each had two hits for Youngstown State while Glenn and Dickerson each recorded an RBI. The Penguins drew nine walks in the game and left 14 runners on base.

Matt Morrow collected three hits to pace the Raiders while Burdick drove in four runs with a pair of home runs. Snyder and Gray each homered in the contest as well for Wright State.

Ryan Weiss earned the win for WSU after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Jeremy Randolph picked up the save after coming on to record the final out of the game.

The Penguins and Raiders will continue their series tomorrow afternoon at Eastwood Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University