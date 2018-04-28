Eastwood named best mall in Ohio

The Eastwood Mall Complex now holds a new title as the best shopping mall in Ohio, according to Business Insider.

Business Insider picked the best malls from each state and says its staff used a variety of ways to decide on the winners.

They used review sites like Yelp, "best of" and "most visited" lists.



Business Insider writer Rachel George praises the mall's more than 200 shops and its 4,500-gallon shark tank.