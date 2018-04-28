YSU baseball loses to Wright State, 10-3

The Youngstown State baseball team fell 10-3 in game two of three-game series against Wright State on Saturday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

Jeff Wehler went 3-for-5 with three singles to pace the Penguins on offense while Drew Dickerson added two singles and an RBI. Web Charles recorded two hits in the contest as well.

After a leadoff error, Wright State proceeded to score four unearned runs in the top of the first inning to take an early 4-0 lead. The Raiders got run-scoring hits in the inning from Chase Slone and Zach Weatherford. Gabe Snyder and Alex Alders each drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Alders led off the top of the fifth with a single and was able to reach third on a single by Slone. Weatherford then grounded into a double play but Alders was able to score on the play to push Wright State's lead to 5-0.

Dickerson led off the bottom of the fifth with a single through the right side for YSU. Andrew Kendrick reached on a fielder's choice to put two runners on with nobody out and Nick LaBrasca moved the runners up 90 feet on a groundout. Web Charles then hit a ground ball to third base which was misplayed, allowing Dickerson to score and cut the WSU advantage to 5-1.

The Raiders added a run in the top of the sixth when Alders walked with the bases loaded to push the lead back to five at 6-1.

Wehler led off the bottom of the sixth with his second base knock of the game and Austin Trace followed with a walk. With one out, Dickerson sent an RBI up the middle to bring home Wehler and make it 6-2.

Wright State plated a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Matt Morrow and the Penguins scored their third run in the bottom half when Blaze Glenn drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 7-3.

The Raiders added three runs on two hits in the top of the eighth to push their lead to 10-3.

Slone recorded three hits and three RBIs to lead the Raiders offensively while Peyton Burdick, Snyder and Weatherford had two hits apiece.

Derek Hendrixson was awarded the victory after allowing just two hits over four scoreless innings of work. Collin Floyd took the loss for Youngstown State after giving up five runs, only one of them earned, and striking out seven over five innings.

The Penguins and Raiders will conclude their series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch at Eastwood Field is slated for 1 p.m. YSU will celebrate its four seniors prior to the game on the annual senior day.

Source: Youngstown State University