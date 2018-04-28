YSU's Chad Zallow wins 110m hurdles race at Penn Relays

Youngstown State junior Chad Zallow took home first place in the 110m hurdles Presented by Power 99 at the Penn Relays on Saturday afternoon at Franklin Field.

Zallow clocked a season-best time of 13.72 seconds in the race to beat Princeton's Joseph Daniels who clocked a 12.80 seconds.

In the women's 100m dash, Jaliyah Elliott was sixth with a time of 11.70 seconds. Elliott beat runners from Houston, Mississippi State and Indiana in the final. A pair of Clemson runners placed first and second.

In the men's 4x100m dash, YSU placed sixth in the College Final running a time of 40.59 seconds.

Also on Saturday, various Penguins were in action at the Ashland Alumni Invitational.

In the men's steeplechase, Derek Basinger was third with a time of 9:55.65. In the women's 1,500m run, Natalie Fleming ran a time of 4:52.46.

Dom Westbay had a throw of 14.81m in the shot put and 44.70m in the discus.

Nicolette Kreatsoulas had a throw of 12.00m in the shot put and 42.56m in the discus.

In the pole vault, Caitlyn Trebella and Kaitlyn Griffie cleared the bar at 3.40m. In the men's pole vault, Dylan Latone cleared a height of 4.65m.

The Penguins are next in action at the Horizon League Championships starting on Friday. This year's event will be hosted by Oakland in Rochester, Mich.

Source: Youngstown State University