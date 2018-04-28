H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/28/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/28/18)

Posted: Updated:

Baseball 

McDonald 0 Western Reserve 11 

United 10 Lisbon 5 

Boardman 12 Ursuline 0

Canfield 13 Struthers 1 

Softball 

Liberty 1 Jackson-Milton 12

Fitch 4 Massillon 1 

Union 7 Poland 8 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms