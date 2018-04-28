Two YSU football players sign free agent deal with NFL teams - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two YSU football players sign free agent deal with NFL teams

By Mike Ackelson, Sports Reporter/Anchor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

No Youngstown State football players heard their names called during the three day NFL Draft. 

Two of them will get a shot to make a roster after signing free agent deals. 

Wide receiver Damoun Patterson is headed to Atlanta and tight end Kevin Radar the Packers.

Patterson played in all 11 games and was the Penguins' leading receiver last season with 32 catches for 555 yards and four touchdowns. 

Radar is remembered for his amazing catch against Eastern Washington that helped YSU advance to the national championship game in 2016. 

Last year he was an honorable mention selection in the  Missouri Valley Conference. 

He played in every game with 22 receptions for 272 yards and a couple of touchdowns. 

