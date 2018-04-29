Opioid Summit to focus on first responders

After two events with heavy turnout, the third Community Opioid Summit coming up in May will focus on accommodating a larger crowd.

The Summit is scheduled for May 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel's Social Hall.

Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Court Judge Theresa Dellick along with Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board Executive Director Duane Piccirilli joined WFMJ Weekend Today to reflect on what they're hearing from the community.

Judge Dellick says many still have questions about treatment options and where to get that help.

"People do want the information. People want more information and they want to clear up the myths that surround and circulate in the community," said Jude Dellick.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the list of guest speakers at the event. The patrol is expected to address concerns surrounding first responder fatigue.

"We have a response team that works with first responders because I sort of call them our wounded warriors," Piccirilli said.

"If you go out and you do this a lot, it can have an impact on you and so there's certain things you need to do when you go home, they need to take of themselves, because we need them," he said.

