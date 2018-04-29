Ohio governor wants Republican Party to "come home"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Republican governor says he's frustrated with the GOP but can bring the party back to its traditional principles.

John Kasich appeared Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." Kasich unsuccessfully challenged Donald Trump for the party's 2016 presidential nomination and could decide to run again in 2020. Although there's been some speculation he could run as independent, he said Sunday : "I'm still a Republican ... the Republican Party left me."

The second-term governor says his state has balanced budgets and added jobs, so he doesn't understand it when people say he's not conservative.

He has some Republican critics for expanding Medicaid under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, but Kasich says Republicans "should care about people top to bottom, not just those at the top, but everybody."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.