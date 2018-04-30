Mother's Day spending average; $180 per person in 2018 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mother's Day spending average; $180 per person in 2018

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13th and according to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend $180 this year on their mom.

Thirty-five percent will shop at department stores, 31% will shop online and 29% will shop at specialty stores like florists or jewelers.

Flowers and jewelry also top the lists of what people normally buy for mom.

An average $4.6 billion on jewelry, $4.4 billion of special dinners, $2.6 billion on flowers and $813 million on cards.

Flowers are a classic gift. 

"Flowers are very good for mothers. It's one way to honor them. They don't usually get flowers and women usually like a lot of flowers. A lot of times they will do a special keepsake, like a coffee mug or a certain type of vase or angels, or they like to put little things into the arrangements," said Dan Malanowski from The Lemon Tree in Columbiana. 

Mother's Day is actually the second biggest holiday for jewelry stores right after Christmas. 

It's not just a time for people to buy things for their mothers, it's also a day for husbands to buy things for their wives who are going to be new mothers.

Bob Komara, from Komara Jewelers, said, "A mother with an infant, they got their work cut out for them. Their husbands like to reward them for the things they do every day with a nice piece of jewelry."

Chances are mom will appreciate anything you give her even if it's just your time.  
 

