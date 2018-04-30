H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/30/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/30/18)

Baseball

Mineral Ridge 6 Waterloo 5

Newton Falls 16 Crestview 2

Fitch 0 Boardman 5

Niles 5 Lakeview 1

Southeast 5 Hubbard 15

Jackson Milton 0 Western Reserve 10

Ursuline 4 Mooney 7

Labrae 0 Champion 4

Howland 1 Harding 0

Lakeside 5 Struthers 1

Girard 11 Brookfield 1

Springfield 11 Lowellville 1

Softball

Springfield 10 Lowellville 5

Fitch 6 Boardman 0

Lakeside 12 Struthers 9

Lakeview 16 Niles 2

Harding 8 Howland 15

South Range 8 Ursuline 5

Labrae 1 Champion 3

Newbury 1 Mathews 19

