Lawyer for trust claims $457 million Powerball ticket

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A lawyer working for a trust is claiming a $457 million Powerball ticket sold at a Pennsylvania convenience store, leaving state Lottery officials with no details about the person or people who'll get the money.

A lottery spokesman said Monday the agency had no information on whether the ticket sold at a Speedway in Manheim on March 17 was won by one person or will be split among multiple people.

The ticket was signed by the Emerald Legacy Trust and Blue Bell attorney Andrew Santana. Santana also signed the claim form.

Santana hasn't returned messages seeking comment.

The trust chose the $274 million cash option, with an after-tax value of just under $200 million.

The win is the eighth largest in Powerball history, behind the record $1.6 billion in 2016.

