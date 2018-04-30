GOP lawmaker files complaint against Taylor over $3M loan

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio state lawmaker has filed an elections complaint against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor alleging the mishandling of a $3 million loan.

Rep. Mike Duffey, a fellow Republican, filed his complaint on Monday with the Ohio Elections Commission.

Duffey questions a $3 million check from Taylor's campaign to Taylor's husband, Donzell Taylor, an Akron-area builder and developer. Taylor initially reported making the loan herself, as required by law.

Duffey alleges if Taylor's husband is the source of the loan, the money represents an illegal campaign contribution. He says that also would mean her earlier campaign statements were false.

Taylor's campaign spokesman says the loan and repayment were both legal. He calls the complaint an attempt by a supporter of rival Republican Mike DeWine to distract from DeWine's "pathetic, liberal record."

