Contamination concern prompts Armour dried beef recall

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

A recall has been issued for more than 16 tons of certain Armour dried beef products due to contamination concerns.

The United States Department of Agriculture says Pinnacle Foods of Fort Madison, Iowa is recalling 32,479 pounds of Armour Ground and Formed Sliced Dried Beef beef due to a possible processing issue that may have led to staphylococcal enterotoxin and clostridial toxin contamination.

The problem was discovered on April 27 by an Enforcement Investigator and Analysis Officer while conducting a food safety assessment at the company.

The ready-to-eat dried, sliced beef items, which were produced on Jan. 2, 2018 and April 9, 2018, have a shelf life of three years and were shipped to retail locations nationwide including Walmart.

This USDA says this is a Class I recall, meaning it poses a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products according to the USDA.

The following products are subject to recall:

2.25 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-07-21, JAN-08-21, JAN-09-21, JAN-10-21, JAN-11-21, APR-15-21, APR-16-21, APR-17-21, APR-18-21 and APR-19-21 and lot codes 0707011Y11, 0708011Y11, 0709011Y11, 0710011Y11, 0711011Y11, 0715041Y11, 0716041Y11, 0717041Y11, 0718041Y11 and 0719041Y11 .

4.5 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-23-21, JAN-24-21, JAN-25-21 and APR-22-21 and lot codes 0723011Y11, 0724011Y11, 0725011Y11 and 0722041YW1.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2AD” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness is advised to contact a healthcare provider.

People who bought the products are being urged not to eat them but throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care office at (888) 299-7646.  

