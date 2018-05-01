Officials find flaw with medical marijuana grower scoring

The state auditor's office has found another problem with how regulators selected grower applicants for Ohio's medical marijuana program.

Cleveland.com reports Ohio Clean Leaf LLC was marked "no" on security portions of two applications, but it received either full credit or three points instead of one.

Chief Deputy Auditor Robert Hinkle said the discrepancies in scoring should have disqualified the company.

The state Department of Commerce has acknowledged the difference in scoring, but said Monday the company's final scores were accurate. The department says it will not pull Clean Leaf's license.

Some unsuccessful applicants are suing the state, alleging failures in the licensing process. The department has hired a consultant to review and validate all scores.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

