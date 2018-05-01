CDC: Flu no longer widespread in Ohio

For the first time in weeks, influenza is no longer considered to be widespread in Ohio as the number of reported cases declined.

The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health lists flu activity in Ohio as “regional” during the week that ended April 21.

Widespread flu activity remains in four states, according to the CDC

During that week, a total of 32 people were hospitalized with the flu in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Mahoning Counties.

This flu season, which began sixteen weeks ago, has seen 925 people in the Valley requiring hospitalization for the flu.

Statewide, four children have died as a result of the flu this season.