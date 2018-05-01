H.S, baseball and softball scores (5/1/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S, baseball and softball scores (5/1/18)

Softball 

Struthers 6 Lakeside 17

Beaver Local 0 Ursuline 18

Villa St. Joe 17 Warren JFK 10

Fitch 18 Boardman 4

South Range 3 Green 5

Howland 9 Harding 5

Lakeview 16 Niles 1

Newton Falls 0 Champion 19

Labrae 2 Champion 21

Baseball

Southern 2 Lisbon 12

Lakeview 3 Niles 0

Poland 4 Canfield 17

Lowellville 0 Springfield 23

South Range 0 Hubbard 2

