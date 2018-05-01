Police: Ohio man jumps to death from Florida hotel balcony

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old Ohio man jumped to his death from a fifth floor balcony of a Florida hotel.

Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety spokesman Michael Fowler said witnesses told investigators it appeared Delroy Chance "leaped" off the building Sunday night.

Police officers found his body on a walkway below. Officials say he was visiting with his family from Toledo, Ohio. They were staying at the Sea Club IV.

Fowler said an investigation is underway.

Daytona Beach Shores is on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

